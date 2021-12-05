UrduPoint.com

Over 250 Rickshaw Drivers Fined For Entering Into Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 04:50 PM

Over 250 rickshaw drivers fined for entering into Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined over 250 rickshaw drivers and impounded 75 in various police stations for entering into the capital city.

ITP has launched a special crackdown on rickshaw drivers for illegally entering into Federal capital Premises, especially in rural areas.

According to an ITP official, SSP Traffic, Omer Khan has directed all the zonal DSPs for taking action against illegal rickshaw pullers and sought report on daily basis.

"Illegal rickshaws will not be allowed to enter into Islamabad Premises under any circumstances, the rule of law will be ensured as much as possible, the purpose of the action is to ensure the flow of traffic and the provision of an integrated traffic system to the citizens", the official quoted SSP as saying.

Following direction of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he said two teams have been formed for crackdown on rickshaw drivers in rural areas, especially in Bhara Kahu and Shehzad Town areas.

Likewise, special squad was taking action against illegal rickshaws pullers by setting up special roadblocks on Expressway, IJP Road, Murree Road, Seventh Avenue, Ninth Avenue and all other major highways of Islamabad. The night shift in-charge was also taking action against them.

He said the ITP education Wing was providing awareness to the public about road safety on a daily basis.

Special broadcasts were also arranged on ITP Radio FM 92.4 through which they are informing about the crackdown against illegal rickshaws, the official added.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Murree Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth U ..

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth US$6.2 billion expansion in Ruw ..

8 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating & ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating &#039;right-of-way&#039; in Dub ..

1 hour ago
 Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt ..

ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt Mitwahid

2 hours ago
 Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offeri ..

Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offerings at GPCA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.