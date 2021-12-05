Over 250 rickshaw drivers fined for entering into Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined over 250 rickshaw drivers and impounded 75 in various police stations for entering into the capital city.

ITP has launched a special crackdown on rickshaw drivers for illegally entering into Federal capital Premises, especially in rural areas.

According to an ITP official, SSP Traffic, Omer Khan has directed all the zonal DSPs for taking action against illegal rickshaw pullers and sought report on daily basis.

"Illegal rickshaws will not be allowed to enter into Islamabad Premises under any circumstances, the rule of law will be ensured as much as possible, the purpose of the action is to ensure the flow of traffic and the provision of an integrated traffic system to the citizens", the official quoted SSP as saying.

Following direction of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he said two teams have been formed for crackdown on rickshaw drivers in rural areas, especially in Bhara Kahu and Shehzad Town areas.

Likewise, special squad was taking action against illegal rickshaws pullers by setting up special roadblocks on Expressway, IJP Road, Murree Road, Seventh Avenue, Ninth Avenue and all other major highways of Islamabad. The night shift in-charge was also taking action against them.

He said the ITP education Wing was providing awareness to the public about road safety on a daily basis.

Special broadcasts were also arranged on ITP Radio FM 92.4 through which they are informing about the crackdown against illegal rickshaws, the official added.

