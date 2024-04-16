Open Menu

Over 45000 Growers Registered Through PITB App In Multan Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Over 45000 growers registered through PITB App in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) As many as 45604 farmers have been registered so far through the PITB App for getting gunny bags across the division regarding the wheat procurement drive.

These views were stated by Deputy Director food Shahid Khokhar while giving a briefing during a meeting held under the supervision of Commissioner Multan division Maryum Khan here on Tuesday.

Commissioner Maryam Khan ordered to make the best arrangements for wheat procurement and cotton cultivation.

She directed to ensure shady waiting rooms, and clean drinking water at all wheat procurement centers.

Applications were being received on the Bardana App for obtaining Bardana and the App will be closed on April 17 at midnight.

The commissioner informed that the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) will verify the land ownership of the applications received through PITB.

The farmers who received the messages would be issued with 6 gunny bags of 100 kg per acre from April 19.

Wheat procurement would be started on April 22 and to be procured from farmers having up to six acres of land.

Maryam Khan directed the Agriculture Department to fulfill the target of early cotton cultivation as cotton cultivation is indispensable for the revival of the country's economy.

Director Agriculture Shahzad Sabir giving a briefing said that the cotton cultivation target has been set at 943,000 acres in the Multan division.

Cotton cultivation has been completed on 210,000 acres under the early cotton sowing target.

Deputy commissioners, and officers of the relevant departments were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Water Agriculture April Cotton All From Wheat Best

Recent Stories

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

16 minutes ago
 Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

2 hours ago
 Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

5 hours ago
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

13 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

16 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

16 hours ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

18 hours ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

18 hours ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan