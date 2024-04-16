Over 45000 Growers Registered Through PITB App In Multan Division
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) As many as 45604 farmers have been registered so far through the PITB App for getting gunny bags across the division regarding the wheat procurement drive.
These views were stated by Deputy Director food Shahid Khokhar while giving a briefing during a meeting held under the supervision of Commissioner Multan division Maryum Khan here on Tuesday.
Commissioner Maryam Khan ordered to make the best arrangements for wheat procurement and cotton cultivation.
She directed to ensure shady waiting rooms, and clean drinking water at all wheat procurement centers.
Applications were being received on the Bardana App for obtaining Bardana and the App will be closed on April 17 at midnight.
The commissioner informed that the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) will verify the land ownership of the applications received through PITB.
The farmers who received the messages would be issued with 6 gunny bags of 100 kg per acre from April 19.
Wheat procurement would be started on April 22 and to be procured from farmers having up to six acres of land.
Maryam Khan directed the Agriculture Department to fulfill the target of early cotton cultivation as cotton cultivation is indispensable for the revival of the country's economy.
Director Agriculture Shahzad Sabir giving a briefing said that the cotton cultivation target has been set at 943,000 acres in the Multan division.
Cotton cultivation has been completed on 210,000 acres under the early cotton sowing target.
Deputy commissioners, and officers of the relevant departments were present in the meeting.
