Over 50 peacocks die in Tharparkar, scores suffering mysterious disease

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :More than 50 peacocks have died in different villages of Tharparkar during a week due to epidemic while scores were suffering from contagious virus.

Notables of a village Guryayah Moulvi Abdul Ghani and Gulzar Ahmed Muhammad Zaman sharing the situation with the media said that a dangerous virus was found in peacocks which badly affected the neck and legs of peacocks leading to death of the beauty of desert..

They further said that the wildlife and Poultry Department have been reminded several times about the situation but no veterinary team has arrived in the area for treatment of birds.

. Meanwhile death of peacocks was also reported in Diplo, islamkot and Chelhaar areas of district..

Meanwhile Deputy Conservator of Wildlife department Mir Ejaz Talpur on contacting said that peacocks were suffering in various diseases which will be treated after diagnosing particular disease in birds and for this purpose samples had been sent to Karachi laboratory.