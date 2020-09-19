UrduPoint.com
Over 577,000 Vehicles Checked At Check-posts So Far This Year

Sat 19th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan Saturday said that more than 577,000 vehicles, 288,000 motorbikes were checked at check-posts at exit and entry points of the provincial capital during the current year so far.

He said that 59 vehicles and 1,352 bikes were impounded by different police stations for not having complete documents. Documents of more than 1,093 citizens were also scrutinised whereas 5,524 persons were arrested for their incomplete documents.

Ashfaq said that illegal weapons and narcotics were also recovered during the checking process from the accused persons involved in criminal activities. As many as 72 FIRs were registered in cases of keeping illegal weapons and 17 cases were registered against accused persons on the recovery of drugs. Police recovered 60 pistols, one Kalashnikov, nine rifles, three pump action, more than 600 bullets and cartridges, more than 14kg of charas, 354grm Ice, 60grm heroin and 71 litres of liquor from the accused persons.

Police also arrested 306 proclaimed offenders as well as 286 court absconders at the check-posts with the help of e-Police App.

Similarly, police also recovered two stolen cars and six motorcycles at the checkpoints. Police registered 32 cases for fake registration plates, eight cases for violation of green number-plates, four cases in violation of Fire Arms Act as well as registered 34 cases against violation of Kite Flying Act.

Ashfaq Khan said that protection of citizens and security of the city is top priority of Lahore police. Arrangements of search and monitoring of citizens as well as vehicles have been made at the check-posts at exit and entry points of the city utilizing e-Police checking App, CCTV cameras and other related gadgets.

