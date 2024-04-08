Over 60% population residing disaster-prone lacks knowledge on catastrophic climate impacts: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A recent survey-based research report launched on Monday here revealed that 60.7% of the population residing disaster-prone or vulnerable to climate impacts lacked knowledge on cataclysmic impacts on environmental degradation triggering serious natural disasters.

President Huqooq-ul-Ebaad Development Foundation (HEDF), Syed Muhammad Ashfaq launched the survey report titled "Climate Change Effects in Pakistan 2023" highlighting significant challenges posed by climate change here at the National Press Club.

While addressing media, he said the Foundation having Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) with United Nations since 2014, and accredited with UNEP as Observer since 2018 has conducted its study under the supervision of expert international consultants being hired by the Transparency International.

He expressed hope that this report would not only serve as a testament to the urgency of addressing climate change but also as a guiding document for policymakers, environmentalists, and advocates alike.

The survey which is the feedback, experience and perception of the people of Pakistan, was conducted in 16 districts spanning over four provinces from November 15, 2023, to December 20, 2023, with 1,600 respondents (400 respondents from each Province). Some 100 respondents from each district took part in the survey.

It meticulously addressed crucial aspects, the questionnaire for survey based on 19 queries, such as rescue efforts, government response, climate awareness, community engagement, biodiversity, concerns about climate change. climate resilience efforts, government policies, climate education, and the Right to information (RTI) Further the report will also present you a critical analysis of Pakistan Climate Change Act 2017 with recommendations.

"The findings shed light on various aspects of vulnerability, relief efforts, awareness, and obstacles to effective climate action Disabled individuals top the list (47.3%) for requiring special attention and support following flood disasters, followed by elderly people (19.0%) and women (17.5%) Local volunteers (30.2%) lead satisfactory relief efforts, followed by local NGOs (25.3%) and INGOs (24 6%), while formal institutions like the government (10.

2%) receive lower ratings," he said.

Compensation, he said remained uncertain nationwide, with "yes" (13.0%), "no" (53.7%), and "to some extent" (33.3%) responses, indicating inconsistencies in assessment or distribution. Repairing damaged homes (20.6%) tops national concerns, followed by economic hardship ( 11.9%) and displacement/homelessness (14.3%). A significant portion (15.9%) exhibits decent awareness, but a larger group (60.7%) reports little knowledge, highlighting the need for targeted education efforts.

Planting more trees (27.8%) tops desired actions, followed by community education (19.6%) and transparent funding for climate initiatives (13%). Over 62, expressed willingness to participate in community-based disaster risk reduction, indicating a strong foundation for resilience-building efforts.

Over 57% express deep concern for biodiversity loss, indicating widespread support for conservation efforts. Only 20% report using the Access to Information Act, indicating low uptake of this transparency tool. Lack of citizen awareness (21.2%) and corruption (20.1%) emerge as top obstacles to climate action.

Over 52% acknowledge a lack of awareness in their communities regarding climate change. Nationally, "increase in temperature" (32.1%) is the most dangerous effect of climate change. Over 52% advocate for more climate resilience initiatives. Over 70% express dissatisfaction with government climate policies, 32.1% of respondents have received formal education or information on climate change. Social media (37.2%) and community organizations 26.5% emerge as preferred platforms for climate information.

Physical barriers (25%) and limited awareness 20.7%) pose significant obstacles in accessing disaster relief. Mismanagement of solid waste 29.4% tops pollution concerns, followed by excessive plastic use (29.9%) and land pollution (24.6%). Excessive plastic use (29.9%) signifies the need for effective waste management initiatives.

Responding to queries, he said the 2022 flood-affected districts of the four provinces were targetted with a focus on impacted population for the survey, whereas the report was made public on the website (www.hedfpk.org) for general access.