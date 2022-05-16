Over 700,000 M ton wheat procured, efforts afoot to meet additional target in Multan division

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Well over 700,000 Metric ton wheat has been procured in Multan division so far as the administration continued operations to meet additional wheat procurement target set by Punjab government to benefit farmers.

Commissioner Dr.

Irshad Ahmad said that initial target of 638,507 Metric ton wheat had already been met while additional target of 152,968 Metric ton that had elevated the overall target to 791,475 M ton was being achieved successfully. To be exact, 701,478 Metric ton procurement has been achieved, he added.

Dr. Irshad said that 395 raids were conducted against hoarders and total 90265 10-kg bags were recovered. He added that 20 cases were registered and 19 violators were arrested.

He said that 30 seed companies were inspected and 1039 Metric ton wheat was seized. Two seed companies faced penalty of heavy fines.