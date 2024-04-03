Open Menu

Over 8.3 M Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Till March 31

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Over 8.3 m cotton bales reach ginneries till March 31

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 8.3 million or exactly 839,655,7 bales has reached ginning factories across the country till March 31, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 8.3 million or exactly 839,655,7 bales has reached ginning factories across the country till March 31, 2024.

According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Wednesday over 8.3 million or 839,655,7 bales have undergone the ginning process. It is 348,448,8 more bales compared to the corresponding period of the year 2023. The total increase in about 70.94 percent, the report added.

Cotton arrival in Punjab was recorded at over 4.2 million or 428,177,9 bales.

It is 1.2 million or 124,872,9 more if compared to last year in Punjab, thus registering an increase of 41.17 percent.

Sindh generated over four million or 411,477,8 bales, and recorded an increase of 118.99 percent when compared to last year.

Similarly, 18 ginning factories are in operation in the country. The textile sector bought 804,335,6 bales while exporters purchased 2,92,726 bales and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t buy during the cotton season 2023-24.

In Punjab, 17 factories are operational, said the report.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Buy March Textile Cotton Million

Recent Stories

PRA achieves 26 per cent growth in revenue collect ..

PRA achieves 26 per cent growth in revenue collection

6 minutes ago
 Total number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 2 ..

Total number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 26

11 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons secretary interior

Islamabad High Court summons secretary interior

10 minutes ago
 Out of school children to get free education in pr ..

Out of school children to get free education in private schools

10 minutes ago
 Aid groups urge change after 'systematic' Israel a ..

Aid groups urge change after 'systematic' Israel attacks in Gaza

10 minutes ago
 19 arrested under Kite Flying Act during 24 hours

19 arrested under Kite Flying Act during 24 hours

10 minutes ago
Finnish police says 'bullying' motivated school sh ..

Finnish police says 'bullying' motivated school shooting

10 minutes ago
 Police arrest 9 suspects from different area

Police arrest 9 suspects from different area

12 minutes ago
 DC visits BISP center Larkana

DC visits BISP center Larkana

12 minutes ago
 Rubiales arrested at airport over alleged federati ..

Rubiales arrested at airport over alleged federation graft scandal

25 minutes ago
 PM stresses upon new initiatives to attract top ta ..

PM stresses upon new initiatives to attract top talent

12 minutes ago
 CM meets Chinese Consul General, condoles demise o ..

CM meets Chinese Consul General, condoles demise of Chinese nationals in Shangla ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan