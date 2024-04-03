Over 8.3 m cotton bales reach ginneries till March 31

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 8.3 million or exactly 839,655,7 bales has reached ginning factories across the country till March 31, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 8.3 million or exactly 839,655,7 bales has reached ginning factories across the country till March 31, 2024.

According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Wednesday over 8.3 million or 839,655,7 bales have undergone the ginning process. It is 348,448,8 more bales compared to the corresponding period of the year 2023. The total increase in about 70.94 percent, the report added.

Cotton arrival in Punjab was recorded at over 4.2 million or 428,177,9 bales.

It is 1.2 million or 124,872,9 more if compared to last year in Punjab, thus registering an increase of 41.17 percent.

Sindh generated over four million or 411,477,8 bales, and recorded an increase of 118.99 percent when compared to last year.

Similarly, 18 ginning factories are in operation in the country. The textile sector bought 804,335,6 bales while exporters purchased 2,92,726 bales and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t buy during the cotton season 2023-24.

In Punjab, 17 factories are operational, said the report.