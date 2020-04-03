UrduPoint.com
Over 9,000 Women Sign Up For PM's Corona Relief Tiger Force: Dar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Friday said over 9,000 women have registered themselves at the Pakistan Citizen Portal for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force.

"The number of total registered persons has crossed benchmark of 400,000 during the last 61 hours," said the special assistant in a press release issued here.

The Corona Relief Tiger Force, announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, started the registration process at the PCP on late Tuesday night to hire the volunteer services of citizens to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Usman said over 408,000 people had showed keenness in becoming part of for the tiger force, out which some 9,000 were women.

Most of registered female were from Punjab and Sindh, he added.

Giving province-wise break up, Usman said some 276,000 had signed up for the tiger force from Punjab, 62,839 from Sindh, 52,171 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 6,408 from the Federal capital.

More than 8,000 people from other areas including Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also took interest in joining the force, he added.

Since the registration process will be continued till April, 10 so the numbers can be changed due to the evolving situation.

