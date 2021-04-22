Over four Kanal state land reterieved in Burewala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration retrieved over four kanal state land worth million of rupees by raising an illegally constructed plaza to ground on Multan road here on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :District administration retrieved over four kanal state land worth million of rupees by raising an illegally constructed plaza to ground on Multan road here on Thursday.

AC along with housing deptt staff got four kanal and ten Marla piece of land vacated after vacation of stay order from court.

An influential person Manzoor Baloch had occupied the land and got constructed a plaza in name of " Kacchi Abadi"with backing of municipal cooperation staffers.

He had rented the shops of the plaza for last over 35 years and got the land transferred to his name illegitimately.

In 2004, a citizen named Abdaal Dogar had submitted an application against Mr Baloch and a high level inquiry committee was constituted and afterwards, the transfer of land was cancelled.

Municipal Corporation staffers kept mum on the issue and later on Mr Baloch got stay order from court.

The land belonged to Housing and Physical Planning dept.

Mr Abdaal again identified the illegal occupation upon which district administration initiated the action, said an release issued here.