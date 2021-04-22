UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Four Kanal State Land Reterieved In Burewala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:25 PM

Over four Kanal state land reterieved in Burewala

District administration retrieved over four kanal state land worth million of rupees by raising an illegally constructed plaza to ground on Multan road here on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :District administration retrieved over four kanal state land worth million of rupees by raising an illegally constructed plaza to ground on Multan road here on Thursday.

AC along with housing deptt staff got four kanal and ten Marla piece of land vacated after vacation of stay order from court.

An influential person Manzoor Baloch had occupied the land and got constructed a plaza in name of " Kacchi Abadi"with backing of municipal cooperation staffers.

He had rented the shops of the plaza for last over 35 years and got the land transferred to his name illegitimately.

In 2004, a citizen named Abdaal Dogar had submitted an application against Mr Baloch and a high level inquiry committee was constituted and afterwards, the transfer of land was cancelled.

Municipal Corporation staffers kept mum on the issue and later on Mr Baloch got stay order from court.

The land belonged to Housing and Physical Planning dept.

Mr Abdaal again identified the illegal occupation upon which district administration initiated the action, said an release issued here.

Related Topics

Multan Road From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

7 seconds ago

32 sugar dealers registered across district: ADCG

2 minutes ago

Sindh High Court orders renewed demarcation of la ..

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh National Gets Life Sentence for New Yor ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Opens Probe Into Cryptocurrency Platform Th ..

2 minutes ago

SST stages protest against SPSC's alleged corrupti ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.