Over Rs. 116.98 Billion Disbursed Among 9,621,000 Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

Over Rs. 116.98 billion disbursed among 9,621,000 under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

Over Rs.116.98 billion has been disbursed among over 9,621,000 beneficiaries under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):Over Rs.116.98 billion has been disbursed among over 9,621,000 beneficiaries under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

According to the cash update received by official source on June 03, a total of over Rs. 50.30 billion has been disbursed among over 4,143,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs. 35.59 billion has been disbursed among 2,948,000 families in Sindh.

Over Rs. 22.19 billion has been disbursed among more than 1,805,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 5.55 billion has been disbursed among 455,000 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 2.3 billion have been distributed among 164,000 persons while Rs. 840 million has been distributed among more than 66,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs. 450 million has been disbursed among more than 37,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

Those beneficiaries having problems regarding their bio-metric verification will be able to receive their payments from the designated banks without going to the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

Habib Bank in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan Bank Al-falah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will provide services to the beneficiaries.

All such beneficiaries will receive the message from 8171 again of receiving their payments with mentioning bank name, address and date.

The beneficiaries should visit the relevant bank branch to receive their payments after receiving the message and keep their CNICs and cell phone with them.

A web portal will be launched to facilitate the applicants as well as volunteers of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program to check status of their applications directly through entering their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number.

More Stories From Pakistan

