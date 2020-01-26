UrduPoint.com
Over Rs 15.8m Pending Dues Recovered From 1,168 Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Multan circle has recovered pending dues of over Rs 15.8 million in a day from 1,168 chronic and current defaulters, Mepco official said on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Power division, Mepco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Tahir Mahmood formed a special team under the supervision of Superintending Engineer Mian Muhammad Anwar to launch a crackdown on defaulters. The Mepco teams raided seven sub-division of the circle and recovered over Rs 15.8 million pending dues from 1,061 running and 107 chronic defaulters.

The teams disconnected connections and removed meters of defaulters.

The Mepco CEO directed Mepco officers to continue crackdown on defaulters without any discrimination.

