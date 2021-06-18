Over Rs 660 mln for 24 uplift projects in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government allocated over Rs 660 million in the financial budget for fiscal year 2021-22 for 24 development schemes in the district of Sahiwal.

While giving details of budget,Deputy Director Development Muhammad Ikram Watto said here on Friday that Rs 50.51 million were allocated for upgradation of Sahiwal arts council, Rs 19 million would be spent on population welfare regional training institute, over Rs 60 million for Harrappa museum auditorium, over Rs 70 million for Gymkhana cricket stadium, over Rs 200 million for Okanwala bypass, Rs 390 million for solid waste disposable plant Sahiwal, Rs160 million for the development of BS block at Government post graduate girls college,Sahiwal, over Rs 70 million for indoor gymnasium in Chichawatni, Rs 150 million for bridge on river Ravi, Rs.

70 million for cricket stadium in chak 39/14L Chihcawatni, Rs 130 million for health center at chak no 90.

He further added that Rs 890 million were allocated for DHQ Teaching hospital to be completed in 2022-23.