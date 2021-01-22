UrduPoint.com
Overtime Not To Be Terminated: Railways Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Overtime not to be terminated: railways minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati said on Friday that overtime of workers had not been terminated but it would not be considered without work.

Addressing a delegation of Labour Unions at the PR Headquarters here, he said that reward would be given on good work and performance.

He asked workers to cooperate with him and he would bring about an improvement in the department within six months with available rolling stock.

The minister assured the union leaders that their genuine issues and demands would be resolved and accepted.

He said that train operation was a basic responsibility of the railway administration which was being focused. "I will welcome every suggestion for betterment and uplifting of the railways," he added.

"I want to keep officers and workers together," the minister said.

Rail Mazdoor Ittehad central president Inayat Ali Gujjar, Prem Union president Hafiz Salman Butt and Pakistan Railways Labour Federation Union General Secretary Haji Saeed Arain led the delegation.

Meanwhile, in another meeting with catering contractors of the railways, the minister assured that a system was being introduced under which no one could take commission from them and their issues would be resolved on an urgent basis. He said that security amount of contractors would be returned within one week in case of contract was not matured.

Later, the minister visited the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club where the administration gave him briefing about the operation of the club. The minister directed the Royal Palm administration to providefacilities to businessmen so that the club could be run on commercial basis.

PR CEO Nisar Ahmad Memon and other senior officers were also present in the briefing.

