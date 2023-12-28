OWSD, KU-KIBGE organizes two day conference on biosafety in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD) Pakistan National Chapter and the Dr A. Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE), the University of Karachi in collaboration with the Pakistan Biological Safety Association (PBSA) and Pakistan academy of Sciences is organizing a two-day conference on biosafety: navigating risk management in Pakistan at the Jinnah Auditorium of KU-KIBGE on Friday and Saturday.

The female scientists, scholars, and researchers will highlight the importance of the need for biosafety measures in the country and will present scientific and research papers and articles during the two-day-long event.

They will discuss topics like gene, genomic, genetic variation(s), genome study, thalassemia, silicon fertilization, haemophilia demographics, behavioural assessments, clinic trends, street food handlers and spread of foodborne illness, early detection of the diabetic foot, besides other subject matters.

Addressing the press conference held at the KU-KIBGE on Thursday, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, President OWSD Pakistan National Chapter Professor Dr Bina Siddiqui, the head of molecular pathology, Dow University of Health Sciences, and President PBSA Professor Dr Saeed Khan, the ex-advisor Paeds Research Laboratories, Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, Pakistan, Aga Khan University Hospital, Dr Shahida Qureshi, and First Scientific Officer, Gilgit Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency, Qandeel Zehra Zameer expressed that the timely diagnosis and prevention of diseases are not costly as compared to the treatment and surgeries.

The speakers urged that people should also raise their voices to increase the budget for education and health sectors as this is the right of every citizen of this country.

The speakers said that the purpose of holding this conference is also to promote awareness regarding the principles of biosafety, rapidly increasing health problems in society, and the importance of its timely diagnosis, prevention, and treatment.

On this occasion, KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that we will be able to develop ourselves as a nation by implementing the law and writ of the state.

He mentioned that without promoting and spreading health-related information and the active role of the regulatory authority, we cannot achieve our goals of having a healthy society.

Replying a question, Professor Dr Saeed Khan and Dr Shahida Qureshi said that public health centers, and clinics are essential in the rural population and areas because these people have to travel many miles to access a good hospital and laboratory.