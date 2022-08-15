PA body seeks details of leasing of rest houses, steps for welfare of players

A standing committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly for Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archeology, Museum and Youth Affairs on Monday sought details of leasing of rest houses and revenue and expenditures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :A standing committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly for Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archeology, Museum and Youth Affairs on Monday sought details of leasing of rest houses and revenue and expenditures.

The committee meeting chaired by MPA Mohammad Idress expressed annoyance over substandard design of Akora Khattak sport ground to be built on 40 kanal of land and directed the department to provide details of all the playgrounds within the next three days.

The committee also asked the department to provide details of the steps being taken for welfare of players and promotion of traditional sports at district level..

It was informed on the occasion that there were 169 rest houses and 19 PTDC motels in the province.

The chairman sought details of lease policy, revenue and expenditures of the rest houses, details of Rs 13 million spendings on play grounds in Dir and Samar Bagh besides details of play grounds in Pahari Khatti Khel and Jehangira.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Syed Fakhar Jahan, Sajida Hanif, Zubair Khan, Sardar Khan, Bahadar Khan, Shagufta Malik and Sumaira Shams besides Additional Secretary Tourism department, Deputy Secretary Finance, Deputy and Assistant Secretaries provincial assembly, director sports, General Manager Culture and Tourism, Deputy Director Youth Affairs, Assistant Advocate General, and officials of law department.