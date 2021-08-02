UrduPoint.com

PAC Held "Jashan-e-Azadi" Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab Arts Council organized a "Jashan-e-Azadi" rally here Monday to mark the Independence day celebrations.

Famous artists from Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the rally which started from Rawalpindi Arts Council and culminated at Benazir Bhutto Road.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that there was no substitute for freedom and progress can be made in the world with liberation.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would soon become a major economic power in the world as per the vision of the present government.

He said that Allama Iqbal dreamed of an independent Islamic state in the subcontinent which was realized by Quaid-e-Azam in the shape of Pakistan.

The Participants of the rally carried out Pakistani flags and chanted slogans "Long live Pakistan".

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Benazir Bhutto Punjab Road Rawalpindi Progress Independence From Government

