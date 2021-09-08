UrduPoint.com

PAC Seeks Detailed Report From University Of Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:49 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Wednesday discussed a deficit of Rs 63.5 million under the head of electricity bills, University of Peshawar and sought a detailed report from administration of the varsity in next meeting

The PAC meeting chaired by its chairman MPA Idress Khan discussed audit paras for the year 2014-15 and 2015-16 of higher education department and payment of outstanding dues by different public sector universities of the province.

Representatives of University of Peshawar (UoP), University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, Agriculture University Peshawar and Khyber Medical College and Irnum Hospital Peshawar, Chief Proctor UoP and Commandant university police after having discussion on Rs 63.5 million deficit agreed to get a detailed report from UoP to settle the issue in next meeting.

The meeting also discussed differences in statistics in purchase of Rs 4.

899 million chemicals during financial year 2013-14 by Institute of Chemical Sciences UoP and release of Rs 10.5 million from the University account.

Director UoP on the occasion pointed out mistakes in calculation of the statistics, however the chairman of the committee directed to submit all relevant documents related to the statistics in the next meeting for discussion and settlement.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary PAC Provincial Assembly, Additional Secretary Higher Education Department, Vice Chancellors of University of Peshawar, University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar and University of Agriculture Peshawar including Account Officer, Police Commandant CPC, Khyber Medical College and Irnum Hospital Peshawar, DG Audit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other concerned officers also attended.

