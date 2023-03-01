UrduPoint.com

PAC Seeks Details About Petroleum Division's Alleged Irregularities

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PAC seeks details about petroleum division's alleged irregularities

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday sought complete details regarding alleged irregularities in the petroleum division as some 150,000 vehicles were reportedly using free petrol without paying any money to the national exchequer.

The meeting was chaired by PAC Chairman, MNA Noor Alam Khan while MNAs Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Nuzhat Pathan, Senators Mushahid Hussain Syed and Saleem Mandiwala were in attendance.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir had raised the issue before the PAC that vehicles were using petrol without paying any money.

Noor Alam Khan took serious notice of the issue and directed the authorities concerned to take prompt action against the perpetrators of the crime. He urged the Petroleum Division to adopt austerity measures to save the national exchequer's money and utilize that amount for the welfare and prosperity of the country and the masses.

The Secretary of the Petroleum Division apprised the committee that all the PAC's recommendations and directives would be followed in the larger national interest. The Secretary said that a hefty amount has not been recovered which was under the process of litigation in various cases of the division.

He said the Petroleum Division had received Rs 2.8 billion which were utilized and the remaining amount was with the Ministry of Finance. The PAC had sought proper details from the Ministry of Finance on this agenda item whereas the matter was deferred till the next meeting.

Noor Alam Khan said that there were some Rs 56 billion audit paras of one company. He queried why Petroleum Division was protecting these companies. The PAC has directed the Ministry of Interior to put the Names of all the relevant persons involved in this matter on the Exit Control List (ECL) immediately.

