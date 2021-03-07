PAD recovers fake pesticides, book one

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) on Sunday recovered fake and substandard pesticides as well as plant protection products worth Rs 0.120 million and booked one shopkeeper in Fatehjang.

Assistant Director Plant protection Ms Shahgfta on a tip off raided a dealer shop in Domeel area along with the police team and recovered fake pesticides.

The team took samples of the pesticides and sent them for lab analysis.

"The Punjab government has zero tolerance against the persons involved in manufacturing or selling fake pesticides", she said.