UrduPoint.com

PAF Appoints AVM Tariq Zia As Director General Public Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:44 PM

PAF appoints AVM Tariq Zia as Director General Public Relations

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday appointed Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia as Director General Public Relations (Air Force)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday appointed Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia as Director General Public Relations (Air Force).

The appointment has been announced in the backdrop of recent re-organization of Pakistan Air Force in view of evolving geo-strategic environment, and dictates of contemporary warfare, said a PAF media release.

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Tariq Zia was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1990.

During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing, Air Power Center of Excellence (ACE), and an Operational Air Base.

He has also served as Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command.

AVM Tariq has also served as Commander Air Force Strategic Command. Presently, he is holding the appointment of Director General Warfare & Strategy at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

He is a graduate of PAF Air War College, Faisal and Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), UK. In recognition of his meritorious services and meticulous professionalism, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad United Kingdom June Media P

Recent Stories

ERC intensifies relief operations in Ethiopia

ERC intensifies relief operations in Ethiopia

3 minutes ago
 BRT daily ridership crosses 200,000 figure: Spokes ..

BRT daily ridership crosses 200,000 figure: Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Thursday

3 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Confirms Armenia Requested Russia's Mediati ..

Moscow Confirms Armenia Requested Russia's Mediation in Normalizing Relations Wi ..

3 minutes ago
 Vietnamese stock index hits new record on surging ..

Vietnamese stock index hits new record on surging capital

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.