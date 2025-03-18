Open Menu

PAF Releases Video Tribute Honouring 1965 War Hero MM Alam

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 12:20 PM

PAF releases video tribute honouring 1965 war hero MM Alam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a special video tribute to commemorate the 12th death anniversary of legendary war hero Air Commodore Mohammad Mahmood Alam (Late).

Air Cdre M M Alam achieved the remarkable feat of downing 5 Indian Air Force jets in under one minute during the 1965 war - A record that remains unbeaten till date, said a news release.

The legendary PAF pilot shot down five Indian fighter jets piloting his F-86 Sabre jet plane, becoming an “Ace in a Day” on 7th September 1965.

In total, he achieved a feat of 09 confirmed kills and 02 probable during a period of 11 days. The war hero was honored with the prestigious ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ with BAR for his outstanding performance in the 1965 war.

