Paintings' exhibition opens at Cancer Art Gallery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :A 7-day exhibition of paintings was inaugurated here at Cancer Art Gallery, on Saturday which was organized by Hubullah Welfare Society.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by the Principal NCA, Murtaza Jaffri, Patron in Chief Hubullah Welfare Society, Professor Dr Ahsan Waris, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan and Assistant Director fine arts Lahore Arts Council, Mian Haroon.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers said that the gallery was doing a great work by not only promoting art and culture but also it was journey to healing through art.

Manager Cancer Art Gallery Abdul Raheem Baig said that the cancer art paintings' exhibition encouraged cancer patientsand survivors to produce and share their views and imaginationon the basis of experience of the disease.