Pak-Afghan PFG for facilitating traders at Chaman border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Task Force of Executive Committee of Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (Pak-Afghan PFG) Monday stressed the need to facilitate traders at the Chaman border for prosperity and development purposes at the frontier.

The need was underlined in a follow up meeting of Pak-Afghan PFG, held here to discuss the visit of the committee to Quetta and Chaman border in the coming days, said a news release.

The task force recommended expediting the progress on setting up Special Economic Zones near Chaman border, establishing border markets, and managing matters related to joint border area management.

The executive committee also deliberated on the matter of live stock export with Afghanistan in detail and recommended to keep the interest of the country on priority.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Shahzad said using technology and modern techniques to facilitate the people who cross borders daily would make life of the people easy.

He said deploying proper staff of concerned agencies of Pakistan Customs and Federal Investigation agencies would facilitate the common men and traders at the Chaman border.

Special Envoy of Pakistan for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan stressed on the need to introduce E-Rahadri especially on Chaman Border crossing. He said that border management would be economically beneficial to both countries.

Shandana Gulzaar said business-oriented approach could enhance mutual trade. Salahudin expressed his gratitude for the visit of the Task Force of Pak-Afghan Executive Committee of Chaman border.

The task force appreciated the cooperation extended by Balochistan government, and locals at the Chaman border for their hospitality and warm heartedness during the visit.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Yaqoob Sheikh, Salahudin, Haider Ali, Nafeesa Khattak, and Senior officers from Ministry of Interior, National Logistic Cell, Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan Customs, and Balochistan government.