Pak-Afghan Sides Agree On Sustained Bilateral Political Dialogue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 12:56 AM

Recalling the immutable bonds of geography, history, culture and language, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday agreed on the significance of sustained bilateral political dialogue and the vital role of institutional mechanisms to advance the myriad tracks of Pak-Afghan relations

The two sides also emphasized the importance of Afghanistan as a land bridge between Central Asia and South Asia and its pivotal role in promoting regional connectivity including through transportation links and mega energy projects such as Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline and the Central Asia-South Asia project (CASA-1000).

During her one-day's official visit to Kabul, Afghanistan, the minister of state held meetings with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi, Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, Minister for Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar, and Commerce Minister of Afghan Interim Government, Haji Nooruddin Azizi, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The two sides discussed matters related to enhanced regional security with mutual cooperation, including in countering terrorism, and issues and policies which would impact the interim Government's engagement with the international community.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

She also reiterated Pakistan's resolve to further deepen and strengthen multifaceted ties between the two countries and build an enduring partnership for shared prosperity.

The minister of state underscored the imperatives for the international community to practically engage with the Interim Afghan Government to help Afghanistan address the dire humanitarian situation and the challenges of reconstruction and socio-economic development.

She also stressed that the unfreezing of Afghanistan's financial assets would contribute to this end.

During these meetings, a range of bilateral issues of common interest including cooperation in education, health, agriculture, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts and socioeconomic projects were discussed.

"Today's visit of the Minister of State was a manifestation of the high importance Pakistan attaches to its longstanding fraternal relationship with Afghanistan," the spokesperson said.

The minister of state also held a luncheon meeting with representatives of the Women Chamber of Commerce.

She emphasized the important role of women in Afghan society and expressed Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen linkages between women entrepreneurs of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

She announced that Pakistan would give special preference to import of products produced by businesses run by Afghan women.

