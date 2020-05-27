Pak Army distribute ration among deserving, needy families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) ::Pakistan Army have distributed ration to hundreds of deserving and needy families affected by lockdown on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Dera Ismail Khan and Tehsil Kalachi.

The Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South distributed rations among the laborers, widows, orphans, eunuchs, wheelwrights, disabled and needy, affected by the lockdown.

Ration and Eid packages were distributed at Besakhi Ground in Dera City and also in Tehsil Kalachi.

Even before this, Pakistan Army had distributed rations to the affected people several times during the lockdown.

On this occasion, one of the deserving widows said there was no one to earn money in my house. "May God bless Pak Army that took care the poor people like us." The working class said, "We are very grateful to Pakistan Army for helping us," Special people said, "We are suffering from many difficulties and Pakistan Army have helped us and they have taken care of the disabled as well during distribution of ration."