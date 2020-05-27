UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army Distribute Ration Among Deserving, Needy Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

Pak Army distribute ration among deserving, needy families

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) ::Pakistan Army have distributed ration to hundreds of deserving and needy families affected by lockdown on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Dera Ismail Khan and Tehsil Kalachi.

The Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South distributed rations among the laborers, widows, orphans, eunuchs, wheelwrights, disabled and needy, affected by the lockdown.

Ration and Eid packages were distributed at Besakhi Ground in Dera City and also in Tehsil Kalachi.

Even before this, Pakistan Army had distributed rations to the affected people several times during the lockdown.

On this occasion, one of the deserving widows said there was no one to earn money in my house. "May God bless Pak Army that took care the poor people like us." The working class said, "We are very grateful to Pakistan Army for helping us," Special people said, "We are suffering from many difficulties and Pakistan Army have helped us and they have taken care of the disabled as well during distribution of ration."

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Poor Dera Ismail Khan Money May God From

Recent Stories

Chinese President calls for long-term perspective ..

16 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 608 new COVID-19 infections, seven ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

4 hours ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

5 hours ago

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

8 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.