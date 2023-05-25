Pak Army gave countless sacrifices: state minister

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :State Minister for Production and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi paid rich tribute to the martyrs, who had laid their lives while protecting the motherland.

"We salute our forces who laid down their lives defending our motherland," he said while talking to APP on the Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada (Pakistan Martyrs Reverence Day), being observed here on Thursday.

He said that whole nation stands with the Pakistan Army and solutes all Shuhada and Ghazis.

Tasneem Qureshi, who's also a senior PPP leader, said that sacrifices of martyrs and the services of Ghazis were a valubale asset to the armed forces and pride for the country.

He said that the incidents of May 9 were intolerable and unpardonable as the monuments and statues of martyrs were vandalised by the unruly political activists on that day.