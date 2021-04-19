Pak-China friendship to further strengthen in future: Akbar Ayub

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Law, Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday said that Pak-China friendship was time tested and it would further cement in future

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Law, Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday said that Pak-China friendship was time tested and it would further cement in future.

He was speaking at the function held in connection with Pak-China tree plantation drive held at civil officers' mess in Peshawar.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, Secretary Local Council board, Khazir Hayat Khan, Director General Peshawar City District Government, Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Patron Pak-China Friendship Association, Tasleem Hassan, President Yousaf Ayub Khan and other official of the association were present on the occasion.

Akbar Ayub welcoming the Chinese diplomat on his maiden visit to Khyber Pakthunkhwa said that under his diplomatic tenure the bilateral relationship between the two countries would be further strengthened and expanded and work on CPEC would be expedited.

On the occasion, the minister recalled the services and role of former President Ayub Khan to strengthen relations with all weather friend China which stood with us in every difficult time.

He stressed the need of further expanding people to people contact with the two friendly countries and introducing Chinese developments and scientific innovations in various fields to Pakistan.

Appreciating, Pak-China Friendship Plantation drive 2021, he said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran khan has taken a number of initiatives to make the country green and cope with climate challenges .