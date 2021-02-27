UrduPoint.com
Pak Defence Invincible: Maj-Gen (retd) Nasrullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Pak defence invincible: Maj-Gen (retd) Nasrullah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistani defence is invincible and it was proved by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shaheens by capturing Indian pilot Abhinandan on February 27 last year.

This was stated by Major General (retd) Nasrullah Tahir Dogar while addressing a Surprise Day function, organised by the Lyallpur Warriors -- an organisation of retired army persons, here on Saturday.

He said that February 27 is a bright chapter in the defense history of Pakistan.

He said that the PAF had shot down two Indian warplanes for violating the Line of Control (LoC) and retaliated against the Modi government.

He said that Pakistani shaheens shot down Indian Air Force planes, causing mourning across India.

Major (retd) Taseer Akram said that Pakistan surprised the enemy by destroying its warplanes. He said that the entire nation pays homage to the bravery of the pilots of Pakistan Air Force, which protected the air borders of Pakistan.

