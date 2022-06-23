UrduPoint.com

Pak Delegation Meets Over 50 Canadian ITC Executives In Toronto

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Pak delegation meets over 50 Canadian ITC executives in Toronto

The Consulate General of Pakistan, Toronto (Canada), arranged a networking event for the visiting delegation of Information Technology Companies (ITC) executives from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Consulate General of Pakistan, Toronto (Canada), arranged a networking event for the visiting delegation of Information Technology Companies (ITC) executives from Pakistan.

The event was attended by more than 50 executives / entrepreneurs from different information technology (IT) companies in Toronto, including representatives from the Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN), and FAST-NU Alumni Association, North America (FAA-NA), a press release issued by the consulate said.

The Pakistani delegation comprising 15 executives from leading IT companies is visiting Toronto on the invitation of the Consulate General to attend Collision Toronto Conference 2022, one of the biggest Tech events across the globe, especially in North America.

Consul General Abdul Hameed on the occasion urged the Pakistani ITC entrepreneurs to enhance their focus on the Canadian market, as the IT sector in Canada had been posting stronger annual growth than the total economy.

He said the IT sector was well positioned to benefit from the economy-wide recovery. He noted that demand was expected to reflect accelerating adoption of many technology solutions and private and public investments in digital infrastructure.

The ITC executives appreciated the efforts made by the consulate general for making the visit of the delegation from Pakistan possible and arranging the networking event.

The speakers from Pakistan, inter alia, highlighted the role and efforts made by the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) towards improving the overall policy environment and ITC infrastructure in Pakistan.

They noted that Pakistani IT industry had a lot to offer to the Canadian companies, such as a large and skilled young population, ease of communicating in English, and an enabling policy and IT infrastructure.

The leading ITC officials from Canada presented their vision and activities for promotion of Pakistani startups.

They emphasized the need for the companies to monitor the latest trends in the industry and develop a mechanism to adapt to the changing environment quickly.

The Canadian companies also expressed deep interest in collaborating with the Pakistani companies working in health-tech, startups, Fintech, games & animations, etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Canada Visit Young Toronto Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Police, Excise dept join hands to check tax defaul ..

Police, Excise dept join hands to check tax defaulters, vehicle verification

41 seconds ago
 MEPCO issues over 3 lac new connections in current ..

MEPCO issues over 3 lac new connections in current fiscal year

1 minute ago
 SU Vice Chancellor gives appointment orders to emp ..

SU Vice Chancellor gives appointment orders to employees under deceased quota

1 minute ago
 Maximum tree plantation to be ensured: Commissione ..

Maximum tree plantation to be ensured: Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Despite financial constraints balanced budget pres ..

Despite financial constraints balanced budget presented: Dr. Aisha

2 minutes ago
 PPMA demands increase in medicine prices by 25 per ..

PPMA demands increase in medicine prices by 25 per cent

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.