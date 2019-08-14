Pak HC hoists national flag on I-Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Maj. Gen. (r) Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat Wednesday hoisted the national flag in a colourful ceremony held at the Pakistan High Commission to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by the Pakistani community and dignitaries from different walks of life, a press release said.

On the occasion, messages from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience.

The high commissioner said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country which was created with enormous sacrifices.

He also highlighted that the Government of Pakistan decided to observe this year's Independence Day, as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express Pakistan's moral, political and diplomatic support and solidarity with Kashmiris in their just and fair freedom struggle from Indian occupation.

He further said that the actions taken by India in a bid to change the internationally recognized disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Hashmat said that any attempt to change the demographic structure of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir would constitute violation of the international law.

He underlined that Pakistan had always urged resolution of seven-decade old dispute through peaceful means and in accordance with the long-standing UNSC Resolutions.

Pakistan always supported peace and stability, especially in the South Asia, he added.

About Sri Lanka-Pakistan relations, the high commissioner said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka, which were based on mutual respect, understanding and close cooperation.

He further said that Pakistan always extended unconditional support to Sri Lanka at all fora and continue to do so, especially with regard to Sri Lanka's national security and territorial integrity.