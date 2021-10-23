Pak-India match: CDA installs big screen at Amphitheater F-9 park

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed a mega screen at Amphitheater F-9 park, allowing cricket spectators to watch Pakistan-India face-off on Sunday, October 24 in the T20 World Cup 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed a mega screen at Amphitheater F-9 park, allowing cricket spectators to watch Pakistan-India face-off on Sunday, October 24 in the T20 World Cup 2021.

The authority in a news release on Saturday appealed the Federal capital residents to ensure their presence at the theater along with family members and loved ones to make the moments memorable.

Amphitheater would be opened to the general public right before 30 minute of starting of the cricket match.