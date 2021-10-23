UrduPoint.com

Pak-India Match: CDA Installs Big Screen At Amphitheater F-9 Park

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 09:51 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed a mega screen at Amphitheater F-9 park, allowing cricket spectators to watch Pakistan-India face-off on Sunday, October 24 in the T20 World Cup 2021

The authority in a news release on Saturday appealed the Federal capital residents to ensure their presence at the theater along with family members and loved ones to make the moments memorable.

Amphitheater would be opened to the general public right before 30 minute of starting of the cricket match.

