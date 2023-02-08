Pak-Netherlands consultations review bilateral ties

The 10th round of Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral political consultations held in Hague on Wednesday reviewed whole range of bilateral relations and important regional and global issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The 10th round of Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral political consultations held in Hague on Wednesday reviewed whole range of bilateral relations and important regional and global issues.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Dutch Secretary General for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Paul Huijts led their respective sides, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.