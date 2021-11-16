UrduPoint.com

Pak Ranking In 'The Economist Global Food Security Index' Has Improved: SACM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:29 PM

Pak ranking in 'The Economist Global Food Security Index' has improved: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and Spokesperson for Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that Pakistan's ranking in 'The Economist Global Food Security Index' has improved by three places during the first three years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government, in comparison with three-year performance of PML-N in 2016

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and Spokesperson for Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that Pakistan's ranking in 'The Economist Global food Security Index' has improved by three places during the first three years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government, in comparison with three-year performance of PML-N in 2016.

Quoting The Economist Global Food Security Index 2021's findings on his official Twitter handle, he said that international journals, experts and leaders from around the world were backing Pakistan's development and people-friendly policies.

If the opposition takes off the lens of prejudice towards PTI, it would be crystal clear that today Pakistan is the centre of global attention. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz adopted cosmetic measures to find solutions by sweeping viable options under the rug which resulted only in loss of resources, he said. He was of the view that timely eradication of problems, and not total absence of them, is actual good governance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter 2016 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

High level committee reviewed proposed traffic pla ..

High level committee reviewed proposed traffic plan for Peshawar

31 seconds ago
 1922 Amilcar oldest in car show held

1922 Amilcar oldest in car show held

34 seconds ago
 Ch Sarwar, Mashaal Malik stress early resolution o ..

Ch Sarwar, Mashaal Malik stress early resolution of Kashmir issue

35 seconds ago
 French skier Theaux out of Olympics with multiple ..

French skier Theaux out of Olympics with multiple fractures

37 seconds ago
 Orientation session held to give awareness on Gree ..

Orientation session held to give awareness on Green Campus initiative of Islamia ..

4 minutes ago
 MDA releases first four months recovery statistics ..

MDA releases first four months recovery statistics of town planning directorate

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.