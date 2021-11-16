Pak ranking in 'The Economist Global Food Security Index' has improved: SACM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and Spokesperson for Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that Pakistan's ranking in 'The Economist Global food Security Index' has improved by three places during the first three years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government, in comparison with three-year performance of PML-N in 2016.

Quoting The Economist Global Food Security Index 2021's findings on his official Twitter handle, he said that international journals, experts and leaders from around the world were backing Pakistan's development and people-friendly policies.

If the opposition takes off the lens of prejudice towards PTI, it would be crystal clear that today Pakistan is the centre of global attention. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz adopted cosmetic measures to find solutions by sweeping viable options under the rug which resulted only in loss of resources, he said. He was of the view that timely eradication of problems, and not total absence of them, is actual good governance.