Open Menu

Pak-Saudi FMs Discuss Potential For Enhancing Trade, Investment Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Pak-Saudi FMs discuss potential for enhancing trade, investment cooperation

Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday discussed potential for extensive commercial, trade, and investment cooperation in multiple domains for the mutual benefit of the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday discussed potential for extensive commercial, trade, and investment cooperation in multiple domains for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Ishaq Dar, who received Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recalled the important understandings reached at the leadership level during the recent visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Commending the upward trajectory of relations with the Kingdom, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to further strengthen bilateral economic and security cooperation.

Ishaq Dar lauded the phenomenal progress by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under its visionary and futuristic leadership, and the KSA's leadership role for peace and security in the region.

He underlined the tremendous investment opportunities offered by Pakistan and the central role of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in this regard.

The Saudi Foreign Minister thanked Foreign Minister Dar for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation, and highlighted the significance of Saudi Arabia’s deep-rooted fraternal relations with Pakistan.

The two foreign ministers also discussed recent developments in the region and the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, and called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the Israeli atrocities there.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Gaza Visit Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia Saud

Recent Stories

ATC issues arrest warrants of Khadija Shah in Aska ..

ATC issues arrest warrants of Khadija Shah in Askari Tower attack case

2 minutes ago
 Source close to Hezbollah says Israel killed local ..

Source close to Hezbollah says Israel killed local commander in Lebanon

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest wanted criminal

Police arrest wanted criminal

7 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested

Drug peddler arrested

7 minutes ago
 Finance Minister brief IFC on economic reforms in ..

Finance Minister brief IFC on economic reforms in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Sudanese rue shattered dreams as war enters second ..

Sudanese rue shattered dreams as war enters second year

7 minutes ago
Four students injured as plaster falls from roof o ..

Four students injured as plaster falls from roof of classroom

7 minutes ago
 Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks

Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks

3 minutes ago
 NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster res ..

NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster resilience, preparedness

12 minutes ago
 Ministry launches second phase of Hajj training na ..

Ministry launches second phase of Hajj training nationwide

12 minutes ago
 DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants

DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants

12 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher educ ..

Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher education: Minister

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan