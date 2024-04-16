Pak-Saudi FMs Discuss Potential For Enhancing Trade, Investment Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 08:49 PM
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday discussed potential for extensive commercial, trade, and investment cooperation in multiple domains for the mutual benefit of the two countries
Ishaq Dar, who received Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recalled the important understandings reached at the leadership level during the recent visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Ishaq Dar, who received Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recalled the important understandings reached at the leadership level during the recent visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Commending the upward trajectory of relations with the Kingdom, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to further strengthen bilateral economic and security cooperation.
Ishaq Dar lauded the phenomenal progress by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under its visionary and futuristic leadership, and the KSA's leadership role for peace and security in the region.
He underlined the tremendous investment opportunities offered by Pakistan and the central role of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in this regard.
The Saudi Foreign Minister thanked Foreign Minister Dar for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation, and highlighted the significance of Saudi Arabia’s deep-rooted fraternal relations with Pakistan.
The two foreign ministers also discussed recent developments in the region and the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, and called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the Israeli atrocities there.
