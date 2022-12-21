UrduPoint.com

Pak-Turk International Conference On 'Emerging Technologies In The Field Of Sciences And Engineering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Pak-Turk International Conference on 'Emerging Technologies in the Field of Sciences and Engineering

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The 5th Pak-Turk International Conference on 'Emerging Technologies in the Field of Sciences and Engineering' was organized here at the University of Wah on Wednesday.

The Pak-Turk series of conferences are being regularly organized since 2018 and provide a platform for mutual collaboration and research to academicians, researchers and practitioners from Pakistan and Turkiye.

The focus is on advances in new technologies in Engineering, Computing and Basic Sciences. Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Khan, Vice Chancellor UET Taxila, was the Chief Guest of the Ceremony. Mahmut Kiraz, Educational Attaché Turkish Embassy, Islamabad was the Guest of Honor.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, the University of Wah welcomed the participants and shared his views on engineering education and scientific developments.

Prof. Dr. Mahmut Boyukata, Kirikkale University Turkiye; Prof. Dr. Tuncay Bayram, Karadeniz Technical University Turkiye; Prof. Dr. Necla Cakmak, Karabuk University Turkiye presented their valuable research work in physical mode. The two-day conference comprised 09 technical sessions, 06 Keynote talks by the Turkish participants and 09 Keynote speeches by national participants.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abid, Director CUI Wah Campus, was the Chief Guest of the closing ceremony. In total 48 research papers and 51 abstracts were presented in the conference. More than 300 students from various universities across Pakistan attended the event.

