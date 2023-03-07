Pak, US reaffirm commitment to address common threat of terrorism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :In the two-day Pakistan-US counter-terrorism dialogue held here, both sides have reaffirmed their commitment to address the common threat of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

They also agreed to continue this dialogue and develop a better understanding of the terrorist threat.

Pakistan side was led by Additional Secretary (UN&ED), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Syed Haider Shah and the US delegation was headed by Acting Coordinator for Counter-terrorism, State Department, Christopher Landberg, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The two-day discussions covered a range of topics including counter-terrorism cooperation at multilateral forums, assessment of regional counter-terrorism landscape, cyber security and countering violent extremism," it was added.

The US assistance projects in Pakistan were discussed with a particular focus on capacity building in anti-money laundering and the justice sector.

Both sides highlighted the importance of these projects in enhancing Pakistan's capacity to counter terrorism.

The two sides shared their experiences in countering financing of terrorism.