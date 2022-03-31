UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Academy Of Letters Announces Awards For Pakistani Writers' And Poets

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Pakistan Academy of Letters announces Awards for Pakistani Writers' and Poets

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Thursday announced Kamal-e-Fun Award for the year 2020. Prominent , renowned writer and Poet Mustansar Hussain Tarar & Ashoo Lala Faqeerhas been nominated for the Kamal-e-Fun Award 2020, said a press release issued here

Prominent , renowned writer and poet Mustansar Hussain Tarar & Ashoo Lala Faqeerhas been nominated for the Kamal-e-Fun Award 2020, said a press release issued here.

The panel of judges consisted on well-known writers and scholars;Kishwar Naheed, Dr. Anwar Ahmad, Dr. Rauf Parekh, Mahmood Sham, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Parveen Malik, Muhammad Izhar ul Haq, Dr. Riaz Majeed, Hafeez Khan, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Dr. Abaseen Yousufzai, Nasir Ali Syed, Dr. Abdul Razaq Sabir, Dr. Zulifqar Sial, Taj Joyo, Dr. Zia ul Hasan, Dr. Rubina Shaheen, Dr. Qasim Naseem, Haris Khalique and Dr. Wahid Bux Buzdarmet Kishwar Naheed presided over the meeting.

Kamal-e-Fun Award is the highest literary award in the field of literature for recognition of lifetime's achievement in creative and research work. The amount of this award is Rs. 1,000,000/- Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL has also announced the National Literary Awards for the year 2020, given on the best literary books written during the year 22020in urdu and other Pakistani languages in a Press Conference.

According to the decision of the panel, for Urdu Prose (Creative Literature) Saadat Hasan Manto Award is given to Neelofer Iqbal on her Book "Siah Sona" and to Shaheen Abbasson his Book "Paare Shumare",for Urdu Prose (Criticism &Research) Baba-i-Urdu Molvi Abdul Haq Award is given to Dr. Bibi Ameena on her book "Urdu Lughat (Tareekhi Asool Par)Tahqeeqi Aur Tanqeedi Mutalia", for Urdu Poetry, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal Awardis given to Qamar Raza Shahzadon his book"Bargah", for Punjabi poetry Syed Waris Shah Award is given to Bashir Natiq on his book "Tauheed Da Chan", for Punjabi Prose Afzal Ahsan Randhawa Award is given to Dr.

Karamat Mughal on his book "Professor",for Sindhi PoetryShah Abdul Latif Bhitai Award is given to Ishaq Samejo on hisbook "Mor Nagar Te Meenhan"for Sindhi Prose Mirza Qaleech Baig Award is given toMumtaz Bukharion his book"Sindhi Navel Jo Safar", for Pushto Poetry Khushhal Khan Khattak Award is given to Afgaar Bukhari on his book "Afgaar", for Pushto Prose Muhammad Ajmal Khan Khattak Award is given to Dr. Yaar Muhammad Maghmoom Khattakon his book "Char Beeta (Fun O Tareekh)",for Balochi Prose Syed Zahoor Shah Hashmi Award is given toDr. Naimat Ullah Gichkion his book" Shap Jah Wa Roch Jah", for Seraiki PoetryKhwaja Ghulam Fareed Award is given to Azhar Kaliani on his book "Wasoon Naal Wasakh" forSeraiki Prose Dr. Maher Abdul Haq Award is given to Riffat Abbasson his book"Loon Da Jeewan Ghar"for Brahui PoetryTaj Muhammad Tajal Award is given to Shahzad Ghani on his book "Noori Na Hakkal" for Brahui Prose Ghulam Nabi Rahi Awardis given to Syed Ali Muhammad Shah Hashmion his book "Naat Na Safar", for Hindko PoetrySaeen Ahmad Ali Award is given to Sikandar Hayat Sikandar on his book "Palekhe Chhanwan De", for Hindko Prose Khatir Ghaznavi Award is given to Syed MajidShah on his Book "Balda Deewa", for English ProsePitras Bukhari Award is given to Mian Raza Rabbani on his book "The Smile Snatchers", for English Poetry Daud Kamal Award is given to Ejaz Rahim on his Book "Garden of Secrets Revisited:"for Translation Muhamamd Hasan Askari Award is given to Shaukat Nawaz Niazion his book"Masoomiat Ka Qatal"The Award money Rs. 200,000/- will be given to each of Award winner for the National Literary Award 2020.

