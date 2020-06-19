Pakistan Academy of Letters chairman condoles death of Balti poet Wazir Hussain Rahi

Renowned Balti-speaking folk poet from Skardu Wazir Hussain Rahi would be remembered for his humorous poetry in Balti language in the style of resistance against social weaknesses and injustices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Renowned Balti-speaking folk poet from Skardu Wazir Hussain Rahi would be remembered for his humorous poetry in Balti language in the style of resistance against social weaknesses and injustices.

He was a powerful voice of Balti language.

This was stated by Dr. Yusuf Khushk, Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in his condolence message on the demise of Wazir Hussain Rahi.

He said in public gatherings, he used his satire and humorous poetry to wield satire for social reform.

With his death, Balti poetry has lost an important poet.

Dr. Yusuf Khushk said that he died after a long illness and was buried in his ancestral graveyard.

A condolence reference was also held in Skardu on his death. Dr. Yousuf expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Wazir Hussain Rahi and prayed for his forgiveness and patience for his family.