Pakistan Ambassadors interacts with members of US Congress from Michigan, Alabama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Dr Asad Majeed Khan held meetings with members of the US Congress including Congresswoman Lisa McClean of Michigan, Congressman Peter Meijer of Michigan and Congressman Jerry Carl of Alabama.

Congresswoman McClean and Congressman Jerry Carl are members of the House Armed Services Committee while Congressman Meijer serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Ambassador highlighted long history of Pakistan-US relationship and how it has contributed over the decades to the promotion of peace, prosperity and economic development of both our people, a press release issued by the Embassy on Friday said.

The members of the US Congress agreed to work together for further strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral relations, enhancing parliamentary exchanges and for contributing towards regional peace and stability.