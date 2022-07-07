Pakistan Army coordinating high risk rescue operation to rescue mountaineers: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army, since yesterday, was coordinating a high risk rescue operation to evacuate stranded mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali who were stuck at Nanga Parbat.

The Pakistan Army aviation helicopters and a ground search team comprising high altitude porters and rescuers were employed to rescue the mountaineers, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Pakistan Army aviation pilots, in a daring attempt, flew two helicopter missions despite bad weather conditions, but could not pick up the mountaineers due to dense clouds and very high altitude.

Meanwhile, the ground search team was also nearing stranded mountaineers who were currently at Camp-3 at 21,000 feet height. "The army aviation pilots will fly again today subject to weather conditions as ground team attempt to rescue the mountaineers to Camp-2," it added.