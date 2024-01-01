Open Menu

Pakistan Army Fully Committed To National Security, Development: COAS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 01, 2024 | 11:34 AM

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS  

Extending heartfelt wishes to the honorable people of Pakistan on the occasion of New Year, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir says no one can defeat the spirit of Pakistan as people and armed forces of Pakistan are the one. 

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2023) Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Asim Munir, has expressed unwavering commitment that Pakistan Army, as a National Army, will leave no stone unturned to contribute to the cause of national security and development.

Extending heartfelt wishes to the honorable people of Pakistan on the occasion of New Year, he said no one can defeat the spirit of Pakistan as people and armed forces of Pakistan are the one.

According to Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR), a challenging yet momentous year of 2023 is over and the year 2024 is of immense importance both internally and externally.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan underscore the patriotic spirit ingrained in serving the motherland, a land adorned with immeasurable bounties and countless opportunities.

Aligned with the directive of the honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Armed Forces expressed solidarity and extended prayers to the resilient people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The statement expressed the hope that the New Year will bring relief to their sufferings under tyrannical regimes.

The statement said undoubtedly, our great nation will rise, in line with the dreams of our forefathers and aspirations of the people of Pakistan. Surely a bright future for the coming generations awaits us, InshaAllah.

