Pakistan Association Dubai honours Emiratis joining hands in flood relief campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Association in Dubai (PAD) honoured some prominent Emiratis and organisations for joining hands in the relief campaign 'Together We Stand' to help victims of recent devastating floods in Pakistan.

The award ceremony was as part of the 51st UAE National Day Celebrations organized by the Pakistan Association in Dubai at its premises. Members of the diplomatic corps, Emirati officials, and prominent of different communities who joined hands in the PAD's flood relief campaign were invited to the ceremony.

At least nine UAE humanitarian organisations had joined UAE's 'We Stand Together' campaign to support flood-hit Pakistan. Around 33 million people, including approximately 16 million children, have been affected by this year's heavy monsoon rains which have brought devastating floods and landslides in Pakistan. Floods killed more than 1,700 people and left around 33 million homeless with their belongings and entire livelihoods swept away, and inflicted billions of Dollars of damage, Gulf news reported.

"We thank the UAE for all out support for flood victims. The UAE was not only the first country to respond to catastrophe but also provided the largest amount of aid for flood victims," said Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE while speaking at the ceremony.

He added UAE always stands by Pakistan through thick and thin. "UAE is the role model of development that the world has to follow as it not only leads the world in infrastructural development but also in developing human resources, inclusiveness, generosity and vision," he noted.

Ambassador Tirmizi also praised the Pakistan Assocation for launching 'We Stand Together' campaign in collaboration with the UAE humanitarian organisation to provide timely help to flood victims.

In his keynote address, Dr Omar Al Muthanna, CEO of the Social Regulatory and Licensing Agency at the Community Development Authority (CDA) of Dubai, commended the role that PAD has played in the successful campaign for people in need. "Amid the growth of Dubai, PAD has been one of the most rapidly transforming associations in the past decade. Only in the last 11 months, more than 60 events have been organised by PAD in various domains including sports, education, language, health awareness and more," he said, adding that PAD has new standards in serving society with its projects in the field of education, health and welfare of people.

Dr Faisal Ikram President of PAD said: "When the world united to support Pakistan, the UAE led the global humanitarian relief response with the campaign 'We Stand Together to help the people of Pakistan emerge resilient through the challenging time. The UAE leadership facilitated PAD's flood relief donation drive which successfully dispatched 15 aid containers to the worst-hit areas in Sindh, Balochistan and KPK.

We extend our sincerest gratitude to CDA, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, the Dar Al Ber Society, and the UAE authorities for their constant support. This gesture is yet another testament to the UAE's continuous resolve to strengthen its ties with Pakistan." Dr Faisal also congratulate the receipts of awards and thanked them for their support for Pakistan in difficult times.

Distinguished members of the Emirati community from fields of health care, welfare, public service, entrepreneurship and more, joined the special evening and were acknowledged for their contributions to strengthening the Pakistan-UAE ties.