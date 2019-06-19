UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Attends Int'l Counter-terrorism Forum Opened In Beijing

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:42 PM

Pakistan attends int'l counter-terrorism forum opened in Beijing

More than 240 representatives from the military and police forces of 31 countries including Pakistan, China, France and Uzbekistan attended an international counter-terrorism forum held here at the Chinese capital

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : More than 240 representatives from the military and police forces of 31 countries including Pakistan, China, France and Uzbekistan attended an international counter-terrorism forum held here at the Chinese capital.

With the theme "special force sniping," the four-day event, "Great Wall-2019 International Forum on Counter-terrorism," being hosted by China's armed police force will continue till Friday.

This year's forum aims to jointly build a platform for cooperation with different countries to share experience and improve our capabilities to effectively handle terrorist incidents and safeguard our national security and social stability, Qin Tian, deputy commander of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) said.

"We will work with an open attitude and pragmatic actions to jointly make the Great Wall Forum a platform for international cooperation, so we can share experiences, and pool our wisdom and strength, to effectively improve our ability to carry out our missions and to better benefit the people of all nations," he added.

The head of the Pakistan Army's Special Operations school, said the Great Wall forum has become a unique and outstanding occasion that offers opportunity for counter-terrorism forces around the world to share their ideas and thoughts.

He said he looks forward to communicating with colleagues and benefiting from such exchanges.

During the forum, participants are scheduled to attend five seminar sessions, view military training demonstrations and visit counter-terrorism training facilities.

In recent years, the PAP has hosted events including the Great Wall International Forum on Counter-terrorism and the Sharp Blade International Sniping Competition, aiming to inspire mutual learning and promote friendship, which have been well received internationally.

This is the third time the PAP has organized the international counter-terrorism forum. The first Great Wall forum was held in November 2016 at the Special Police College and the second in May 2018 at the same place.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist World Army Police China France Visit Same Uzbekistan May November 2016 2018 Event All From Share

Recent Stories

Dutch to put four on trial over MH17 crash

1 minute ago

Professionals in Pakistan see cyber security as th ..

14 minutes ago

14 POs arrested in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Minister hails KP budget historic, people friendly ..

1 minute ago

Italian-Russian Commerce Chamber Says Europe Lost ..

1 minute ago

Russia Favors Extending New START, Slams US Manipu ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.