BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : More than 240 representatives from the military and police forces of 31 countries including Pakistan, China, France and Uzbekistan attended an international counter-terrorism forum held here at the Chinese capital.

With the theme "special force sniping," the four-day event, "Great Wall-2019 International Forum on Counter-terrorism," being hosted by China's armed police force will continue till Friday.

This year's forum aims to jointly build a platform for cooperation with different countries to share experience and improve our capabilities to effectively handle terrorist incidents and safeguard our national security and social stability, Qin Tian, deputy commander of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) said.

"We will work with an open attitude and pragmatic actions to jointly make the Great Wall Forum a platform for international cooperation, so we can share experiences, and pool our wisdom and strength, to effectively improve our ability to carry out our missions and to better benefit the people of all nations," he added.

The head of the Pakistan Army's Special Operations school, said the Great Wall forum has become a unique and outstanding occasion that offers opportunity for counter-terrorism forces around the world to share their ideas and thoughts.

He said he looks forward to communicating with colleagues and benefiting from such exchanges.

During the forum, participants are scheduled to attend five seminar sessions, view military training demonstrations and visit counter-terrorism training facilities.

In recent years, the PAP has hosted events including the Great Wall International Forum on Counter-terrorism and the Sharp Blade International Sniping Competition, aiming to inspire mutual learning and promote friendship, which have been well received internationally.

This is the third time the PAP has organized the international counter-terrorism forum. The first Great Wall forum was held in November 2016 at the Special Police College and the second in May 2018 at the same place.