Pakistan Bar Council Gives Call For Country Wide Strike On July 13

Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:16 PM

Pakistan Bar Council gives call for country wide strike on July 13

Pakistan Bar Council has given call for country wide strike on July 13 on the presidential reference against the judges saying the presidential reference is an attempt to subdue judges

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Pakistan Bar Council has given call for country wide strike on July 13 on the presidential reference against the judges saying the presidential reference is an attempt to subdue judges.The lawyers besides observing strike will attend Lawyers convention to be organized by Peshawar High Court Bar.

The methodology of judges appointment and amendment in Supreme court rules will also come under discussion in the convention.Pakistan Bar Council has said discussion at length will take place for making public pending hearing reference against the judges and the matter related to the proceedings regarding reference which has been disposed of so far .

The matter related to release of permanent funds for bar council and bar associations and disqualification and non rejected judges issue will also come under discussion.

