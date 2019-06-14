Pakistan, Belarus agree to intensify bilateral cooperation in agriculture, industry, technology

Pakistan and Belarus on Friday agreed to optimally utilize the existing institutional mechanisms and intensify bilateral cooperation in agriculture, industry and technology

The consensus was reached at a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus on the sidelines of the 19th SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Bishkek.

According to the Foreign Office, during the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on all aspects of bilateral relations and reaffirmed the desire to upgrade mutual collaboration in diverse fields.

The two sides also agreed to increase the frequency of high-level political exchanges. It was further agreed by the leaders that the next session of Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) would be held during the second half of 2019 and concrete steps would be identified for approval at the leadership level.