UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Belarus Agree To Intensify Bilateral Cooperation In Agriculture, Industry, Technology

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:12 PM

Pakistan, Belarus agree to intensify bilateral cooperation in agriculture, industry, technology

Pakistan and Belarus on Friday agreed to optimally utilize the existing institutional mechanisms and intensify bilateral cooperation in agriculture, industry and technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan and Belarus on Friday agreed to optimally utilize the existing institutional mechanisms and intensify bilateral cooperation in agriculture, industry and technology.

The consensus was reached at a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus on the sidelines of the 19th SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Bishkek.

According to the Foreign Office, during the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on all aspects of bilateral relations and reaffirmed the desire to upgrade mutual collaboration in diverse fields.

The two sides also agreed to increase the frequency of high-level political exchanges. It was further agreed by the leaders that the next session of Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) would be held during the second half of 2019 and concrete steps would be identified for approval at the leadership level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Foreign Office Technology Agriculture Bishkek Belarus 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 June 2019

13 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

10 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

10 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.