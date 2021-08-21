Pakistan calls for early, smooth transition of power, inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday, underscoring the importance of early and smooth transition of power in Afghanistan, urged the need for all Afghan sides to engage and work out an inclusive political settlement.

"We are closely following the developments taking place in Afghanistan and are in contact with the international community on this issue," Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a weekly media briefing.

He said that the continued engagement by the international community was also critical for achieving durable peace, security and development in Afghanistan. "As for Pakistan, we are committed to work together with the international community to advance our shared objectives in Afghanistan," he added.

The Foreign Office spokesperson also mentioned Prime Minister Imran Khan's telephonic conversations with the world leaders including the President of Turkey, the German Chancellor and the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, The Netherlands and Denmark.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also spoke to his counterparts from the US, China, UK, Denmark and the Republic of Korea, he said, adding, the overall discussions centered on the rapidly unfolding situation in Afghanistan and the way forward.

The spokesperson said that Foreign Minister Qureshi will also be visiting the neighboring countries of Afghanistan for consultations soon. "We also remain engaged with the Afghan sides. Our Ambassador in Kabul has met with the Taliban leaders, former President Hamid Karzai, Dr Abdullah Abdullah and others," he added.

The Foreign Office spokesperson further said that a delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan, representing different ethnic groups and political parties had also been on a visit to Pakistan. During all these meetings, he said, they shared Pakistan's perspective on the current and evolving situation in Afghanistan and the way forward.

The spokesperson said that being the immediate neighbor of Afghanistan, with 2600 km long border and hosting to over 4 million Afghan refugees, Pakistan had an abiding interest and desire for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"We have consistently underscored the need for a political solution and have supported every effort for peace in Afghanistan. We have remained part of all mechanisms, regional and international, aimed at bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan," he added.

The spokesperson further said, "We now see an opportunity in the form of international community's convergence on peace and reconciliation. We also see a similar opportunity in the form of the Afghans' yearning for peace and prosperity." As for the situation on ground, he said, Pakistan had noted positively that there has not been widespread violence thus far.

"We have also noted the statements made by the Taliban's spokesperson in his first press briefing.

We have particularly noted his comments about not letting Afghanistan become a terror haven, protection of lives and properties of Afghans and foreigners, respect for the rights of all Afghans including women, right to education and political reconciliation. These are indeed positive indications." The spokesperson said that for durable peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan continued underscoring the need for an inclusive political settlement through an intra-Afghan process. "We call upon all parties to respect rule of law, protect fundamental human rights of all Afghans and ensure that Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organization or group against any country," he added.

The spokesperson also shared Pakistan's ongoing efforts to facilitate evacuation or temporary relocation of members of the international community from Afghanistan, including diplomats and staff, representatives of international organizations, media, and others. "The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul is open, fully functional and is providing consular services and all possible assistance to Afghans, Pakistanis and other nationals. Special arrangements have been made to bring back Pakistanis by air and via Torkham border," he added.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was operating additional flights from Kabul. "A 24/7 special inter-Ministerial cell has also been established in the Ministry of Interior for facilitation in visas on arrival and other related matters," he added.

About the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Foreign Office spokesperson said that the draconian curbs on the fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris continued in IIOJK. "We strongly condemn the use of tear gas shells and firing of warning shots on Muslims who took part in the peaceful Muharram procession in the occupied territory," he said, adding, "These reprehensible actions represent complete disrespect and deep-rooted prejudice of the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims in IIOJK."Pointing to the flagrant violation of Kashmiris' fundamental right to freedom of religion, the spokesperson said India must realize that no amount of oppression can subjugate the Kashmiris and break their will in their just struggle for the right to self-determination. "Pakistan calls upon international community, the United Nations, and other human rights and humanitarian organizations to take notice of brutal suppression of the religious rights and freedoms of Kashmiri people in violation of international law and conventions," he added.

"We also call upon the government of India to end its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK and take concrete steps for just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and wishes of Kashmiri people," the Foreign Office spokesperson maintained.