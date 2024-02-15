Pakistan Calls For UNSC's Urgent Intervention To Impose Ceasefire In Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 05:58 PM
Pakistan on Thursday called upon the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill its responsibility mandated under the UN Charter and to urgently intervene to impose a ceasefire and bring an end to the massacre of the Palestinian people
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Pakistan on Thursday called upon the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill its responsibility mandated under the UN Charter and to urgently intervene to impose a ceasefire and bring an end to the massacre of the Palestinian people.
"The siege of Gaza must be lifted to prevent further deaths and suffering from famine and non-availability of decent medical care. Pakistan stands resolute in its unwavering diplomatic, moral, political, and humanitarian support to the besieged people of Gaza," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in her weekly press briefing.
Calling for an immediate reversal of the decision by some countries to suspend UNRWA’s funding, she reiterated Pakistan's endorsement of the OIC's condemnation of ongoing Israeli military aggression against Gaza and the expansion of indiscriminate attacks on the Rafah city.
She said that the OIC had raised alarm on expansion and escalation of the pace of the Israeli aggression and warned against an unacceptable attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their own land.
"Israel’s merciless onslaught against the 1.4 million displaced people in Rafah is a blatant defiance of the provisional measures outlined by the International Court of Justice in its interim order," she remarked.
Highlighting the Kashmir issue, the spokesperson said India’s campaign to curb dissent in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) remained in full swing.
"On 10th February 2024, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), conducted multiple raids on 15 properties of Jammat-i-Islami, Kashmir in different cities.
These raids were part of an ongoing crackdown against the Kashmiri political organizations. Jamaat-i-Islami is one of the six political organizations already proscribed by India," she said.
The spokesperson urged the Indian authorities to end intimidation and persecution of the Kashmiri political activists and parties, also calling for the release of all Kashmiri political prisoners and activists.
"Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions," she reiterated.
Apprising the media of the diplomatic engagements that took place during the last week, she mentioned the 14th round of the Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability held on February 7 in which two sides discussed issues related to international security, regional stability, and various aspects of arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation. Issues around biological, space and information security, as well as new and emerging technologies, including the military use of artificial intelligence, were also discussed.
Spokesperson Baloch also informed the media about the recent formal establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the Commonwealth of Dominica as a joint communique was signed by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram and his Dominican counterpart Ambassador Philbert Aaron.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy Beijing organizes ‘Khuli Kachehri’
79 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region
Brazil quake city families seek justice in Dutch court
CM visits new access road for Bibi Pak Daman shrine
Pak-China friendship strengthening with passage of time: SCCI
PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract
Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: PM Kakar
Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket
Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of sports: Saba Shamim
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar
Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title
GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis title
More Stories From Pakistan
-
79 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region3 minutes ago
-
CM visits new access road for Bibi Pak Daman shrine3 minutes ago
-
Pak-China friendship strengthening with passage of time: SCCI3 minutes ago
-
Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: PM Kakar23 minutes ago
-
Public-private sectors cooperation inevitable to educate out-of-school children: President34 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in injured condition near passport office34 minutes ago
-
RPO inaugurates special initiative police station Mian Channu44 minutes ago
-
RIBJA delegation meet PIO; discuss problems of regional, local newspapers54 minutes ago
-
48 kids die of Pneumonia in 45 days1 hour ago
-
SU celebrates International Anthropology Day1 hour ago
-
Famous film music director Rasheed Attre remembered1 hour ago
-
Famous poet Nisar Nasik remembered on birth anniversary1 hour ago