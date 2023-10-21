Open Menu

Pakistan, China Agree To Strengthen Cooperation Between Mainstream Media

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Pakistan and China have decided to further strengthen cooperation between the mainstream media of the two countries.

The decision was made during a meeting of Chinese media delegation led by China's Political Consellor Ms. Bao Zhong with the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The two sides also decided to highlight Pakistan China Economic Corridor projects through PTV, Radio Pakistan and APP.

Both the countries agreed to further strengthen practical cooperation in joint reporting and exchange of media delegations.

In his remarks, Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said that Pakistan valued ??Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"BRI project is a manifestation of bringing peace and prosperity through economic development", Murtaza Solangi maintained.

The role of media in creating public awareness regarding the centrality of CPEC and iron friendship with China for economic development was indispensable, Murtaza Solangi opined.

The minister said that Pakistan would strengthen ties and cooperation with China in various fields in the new phase of high-quality development of CPEC.

The minister expressed Pakistan's desire to benefit from China's development experience. "We will benefit from China's achievements in poverty alleviation, research and development, information technology, media and other fields", he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Political Consellor said CPEC will be made a corridor of love and friendship.

She assured that China would increase cooperation with Pakistan in media, information technology, agriculture and industrial sector.

Besides Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahoor Ahmed, Executive Director General EP Wing, Managing Director APP, Director General PBC and Director Current Affairs ptv were present in the meeting.

