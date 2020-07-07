UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, China Sign Agreement For Construction Of Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:59 AM

Pakistan, China sign agreement for construction of Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project

PM Imran Khan has said Pakistan Economic Corridor project will prove to be a milestone in the country's development and prosperity.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2020) Pakistan and China signed an agreement for construction of Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project here on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing of the agreement with China Gezhouba for Azad Pattan Hydropower Project at a Ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

As per part of CPEC, with an investment of 1.5 billion Dollars and 700.7 megawatts of electricity, Azad Pattan will involve no fuel import, enabling the country to move towards cheaper and greener power while generating local job opportunities.

The project is located at River Jhelum and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Addressing the signing ceremony of the agreement, the Prime Minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor project will prove to be a milestone in the country's development and prosperity.

He said China is emerging as an economic power on the world's map and Pakistan can learn a lot from its development.

Imran Khan said China Pakistan Economic Corridor is the future of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Electricity Import China Job CPEC Jhelum From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 7, 2020 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

9 hours ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

9 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.