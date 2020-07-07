Pakistan, China sign agreement for construction of Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan has said Pakistan Economic Corridor project will prove to be a milestone in the country's development and prosperity.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2020) Pakistan and China signed an agreement for construction of Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project here on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing of the agreement with China Gezhouba for Azad Pattan Hydropower Project at a Ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

As per part of CPEC, with an investment of 1.5 billion Dollars and 700.7 megawatts of electricity, Azad Pattan will involve no fuel import, enabling the country to move towards cheaper and greener power while generating local job opportunities.

The project is located at River Jhelum and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Addressing the signing ceremony of the agreement, the Prime Minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor project will prove to be a milestone in the country's development and prosperity.

He said China is emerging as an economic power on the world's map and Pakistan can learn a lot from its development.

Imran Khan said China Pakistan Economic Corridor is the future of Pakistan.