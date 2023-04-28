UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-China Traditional Medicine Cooperation Can Bring Fruitful Results: Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Pakistan-China traditional medicine cooperation can bring fruitful results: Experts

Cooperation between Pakistan and China in the field of traditional medicine can bring fruitful results and serve humanity across the globe, Pakistani experts have said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Cooperation between Pakistan and China in the field of traditional medicine can bring fruitful results and serve humanity across the globe, Pakistani experts have said.

"In Pakistan, 70 percent population relies on traditional medicine for various diseases, so through cooperation with China, we are not only looking to launch traditional Chinese medicine in Pakistan, but also promote our own traditional 'Greek medicine' and streamline it to establish its proper market," Professor Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of the Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-COMSTECH) said in an interview with Xinhua on the sidelines of an event themed on strengthening cooperation between China and the OIC in traditional medicine.

Choudhary said the OIC member states, including Iran and Indonesia, were exploring traditional medicines, and "in this regard, COMSTECH seeks to facilitate liaison between OIC member states and Chinese institutions for strengthening cooperation in the field of healthcare".

A delegation of 16 Chinese comprising researchers and industrialists from central China's Hunan Province is currently visiting Pakistan to participate in the dialogue for collaboration in the fields of traditional medicine and biomedical sciences in the sphere of research, education, and industrial linkages, Xinhua reported.

The delegation also attended the event and showed interest in cooperating with Pakistan to promote traditional Chinese medicine, some of whose trials are also being conducted at Karachi University of Pakistan's south Sindh province.

Speaking at the event, President of Hunan University of Chinese Medicine Dai Aiguo said that in recent years, the acceptance rate of traditional Chinese medicine in countries along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) had become higher, and cooperation between traditional Chinese medicine and traditional medicine of other countries had become extensive.

The professor said that in the future, the integration and innovation of traditional Chinese medicine and modern technology would become a new highlight and new engine in the construction of the BRI.

In his remarks, Syed Farooq Bukhari, Chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association, said the Sino-COMSTECH collaboration initiative provided an excellent opportunity for Pakistan to learn from China's experiences to develop strategies and policies that are tailored to its own needs and priorities.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Iran Education China Road Indonesia Market Karachi University Event From OIC

Recent Stories

Canadian Government Invests Over $1Bln for 11 Larg ..

Canadian Government Invests Over $1Bln for 11 Large-Scale Strategic Research Ini ..

19 minutes ago
 Chinese, foreign media witness rural revitalizatio ..

Chinese, foreign media witness rural revitalization of Qingdao, Shandong provinc ..

19 minutes ago
 Weekly inflation increases by 0.15 percent

Weekly inflation increases by 0.15 percent

19 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submits ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submits report in SC regarding provisi ..

19 minutes ago
 2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Co ..

2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Conference discusses the latest ..

33 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah vows to e ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah vows to establish children's hospitals ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.